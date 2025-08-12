Angela Fultz Nordstrom Joins E.Republic As Vice President Of Customer Success

Angela Fultz Nordstrom, VP of Customer Success at e.Republic

- Angela Fultz Nordstrom, Vice President of Customer Success, e.RepublicSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- e -the nation's leading media, market intelligence, and public-private events company focused on state and local government and education-today announced the appointment of Angela Fultz Nordstrom as Vice President of Customer Success. In this newly established leadership role, Angela will lead e.Republic's expanded focus on customer success-driving a company-wide strategy to strengthen client partnerships, deliver measurable outcomes, and provide a unified, customer-centric experience across every interaction.Angela brings more than 25 years of experience at the intersection of government and technology, including senior roles in operations, SLED and FED sales, and digital service innovation. She began her career in public service as Chief of Staff to the Montana Secretary of State before transitioning to the private sector, where she helped pioneer early digital government services-including launching the nation's first online driver's license renewal in 2001. Throughout her career, she has moved data centers out of server closets, built complex public-private partnerships, and briefed Congress and governors on the transformative potential of technology in government.“This new Customer Success function is more than a department-it's a strategic commitment to putting our clients at the center of everything we do,” said Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic.“We're evolving how we serve, listen, and partner-ensuring that every touchpoint delivers lasting value and helps our clients achieve their missions in government and education.”Angela's deep understanding of public-sector challenges and her experience building scalable, client-focused systems align with e.Republic's commitment to a stronger customer-first culture. A longtime collaborator with the company, she now brings her customer perspective inside the organization to help lead its next chapter.“Public-sector professionals are under immense pressure to deliver more with less, and they need partners who truly understand their mission,” said Angela Fultz Nordstrom, Vice President of Customer Success.“I've spent my career working to support that mission, and I'm excited to help e.Republic scale the systems, strategies, and relationships that put our customers at the center of everything we do.”Angela resides in Brentwood, TN, and splits her time between Tennessee and her home state of Montana.About e.Republice.Republic is a mission-driven company focused on helping government and education organizations navigate change and drive innovation. Through market intelligence, media, and events, e.Republic provides trusted insights that connect industry leaders and public-sector decision-makers. Learn more at .

