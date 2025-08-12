Whelen Engineering Announces Partnership With The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF)

Whelen Engineering partners with NFFF to support firefighters, their families, and their communities

Every fire product purchase now supports NFFF with a $1 donation.

CHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Whelen Engineering , a global leader in emergency warning systems, is proud to announce a new long-term partnership with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) . Through this initiative, Whelen will donate $1 from every fire product sale to NFFF, directly supporting programs that honor fallen firefighters and assist their families.This giving initiative reflects Whelen's enduring mission to protect those who protect others. For more than 70 years, Whelen has engineered and manufactured trusted safety solutions that support first responders in critical, life-saving situations. This partnership is an extension of that commitment, offering a meaningful way to give back to the firefighting community.About Whelen EngineeringWhelen Engineering designs and manufactures reliable and powerful warning systems for the automotive, aviation, and mass notification industries. Proudly manufactured in America since 1952, Whelen products are trusted by first responders around the world. With a mission to protect those who protect others, Whelen is committed to innovation, quality, and supporting the communities it serves.“Whelen is proud to stand with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in honoring the heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” says Matt Kehoe, Director of Fire, EMS, and Amber Sales for Whelen Engineering.“We've seen firsthand the profound impact the NFFF has on families, departments, and communities through remembrance, support, and a steadfast commitment to safety - values that deeply align with our own. This giving initiative allows us to actively support the Foundation's powerful mission and ensure the legacies of fallen firefighters are honored with the respect they deserve.”About the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF)Established by Congress in 1992, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation honors and remembers America's fallen fire heroes and provides resources to help their loved ones rebuild their lives. The Foundation also supports the fire service through training, education, and initiatives that aim to reduce firefighter fatalities. Learn more at firehero.“We're deeply grateful to Whelen for launching this impactful initiative,” says Victor Stagnaro, CEO of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.“Their commitment to giving back reflects the character of a company grounded in duty, compassion, and a deep respect for those who make the ultimate sacrifice. This is more than generosity; it's a powerful expression of patriotism and shared values. We're proud to have Whelen stand alongside us in honoring our fallen firefighters and supporting their families.”Join Whelen in honoring America's fallen fire heroes.To learn more or make a direct donation to NFFF, visit whelen/nfff .

Marketing Department

Whelen Engineering

+1 860-526-9504

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.