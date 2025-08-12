MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Songwriter Show Opens Guest Applications for Upcoming Global Broadcast Season

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aspiring and established songwriters alike have a chance to share their stories with a global audience on The Songwriter Show , hosted by award-winning artist Sarantos. Featuring interviews with songwriters from all genres, the show provides unparalleled exposure on top platforms including iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.“As a songwriter, I know how valuable it is to have your voice heard,” says Sarantos.“This show is all about connecting artists with listeners and giving them the platform they deserve.”Guests on The Songwriter Show benefit from a worldwide reach, engaging with fans, fellow musicians, and industry professionals. Each episode dives deep into the creative process, inspirations, challenges, and success stories of today's music creators.Interested in being a guest? To apply:

