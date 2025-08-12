The Songwriter Show Opens Guest Applications For Upcoming Global Broadcast Season
“As a songwriter, I know how valuable it is to have your voice heard,” says Sarantos.“This show is all about connecting artists with listeners and giving them the platform they deserve.”
Guests on The Songwriter Show benefit from a worldwide reach, engaging with fans, fellow musicians, and industry professionals. Each episode dives deep into the creative process, inspirations, challenges, and success stories of today's music creators.
Interested in being a guest? To apply:
Sarantos
The Songwriter Show
