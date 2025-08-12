Speaker Of Shura Council Meets Egyptian Ambassador
Doha, Qatar: Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met on Tuesday with Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar HE Amr El Sherbini.
The meeting reviewed the existing cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt, particularly in the parliamentary field, and discussed ways to further enhance and develop these relations.
