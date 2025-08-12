Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moi Shares Safety Guidelines For Metro Passengers

2025-08-12 09:12:04
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Tuesday issued a reminder to passengers using Doha Metro to adhere to safety guidelines to ensure a secure and comfortable journey for all commuters.

In an advisory shared on its social media platforms, the ministry highlighted several key safety measures, including keeping personal belongings secure, maintaining a safe distance from train doors while opening and closing, and following all instructions and signs within the stations.

It also stressed the importance of seeking immediate assistance in emergencies, refraining from smoking inside stations, and taking extra care of children when using escalators to prevent falls or injuries.

The ministry stressed that these measures are in place to safeguard passengers and provide a smooth travel experience for everyone.

