Britain's Top Businessman Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia To Return Back To Roots To Contribute To The India's Development
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 12, 2025: Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia, renowned British businessman and Executive Chairman of GSF Car Parts, is now preparing to return to his homeland, India. The man who built companies worth £6 million is taking this step not for business gains, but driven by his deep desire to do something meaningful for his country.
In his successful business career, he founded Euro Car Parts - Europe's largest auto parts distribution company (now part of LKQ Corporation). Later, through his family office, he acquired the UK's second-largest company, GSF Group. Under his leadership, the company achieved a record 22% growth in its very first year, with another 20% growth expected this year.
Despite these achievements, Ahluwalia's heart now beats for his homeland, with which he shares a deep family and emotional bond.
Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia said "Both my sons are married to daughters from Delhi. I now plan to spend more time in India. My focus is on giving back to society. I always knew that one day I would return to India, and now the time has come to do something good here - especially to help hardworking youth, women, and children."
He is keen to further strengthen India–UK relations. He is deeply passionate about initiatives related to children's education, women's empowerment, and social welfare. Additionally, he dreams of reviving India's classic car culture.
Ahluwalia's return is not just the homecoming of a person, but the embodiment of a belief - that true satisfaction lies in the welfare of others. With a spirit of service and love for his country, his next journey has already begun - one that will inspire generations to come.
Profile: Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia
Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia is the Executive Chairman of GSF Car Parts, the UK's largest and fastest-growing car parts distributor. Residing in London, this experienced Indian entrepreneur founded Euro Car Parts in 1978 and transformed it into Europe's largest vehicle parts company, later selling it to LKQ Corporation in 2011.
He is also the Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Dominus Group - a family-owned real estate and private equity firm with assets exceeding £2.5 billion. Additionally, he is a founding shareholder in VAR Capital, a respected wealth management firm, and a key investor in Concept Ventures - the UK's largest pre-seed tech venture capital fund.
Through the Ahluwalia Family Foundation, he actively supports education, entrepreneurship, and social initiatives in both the UK and India.
