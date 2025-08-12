403
DPA, UNRWA Discuss Services In Jordan's Refugee Camps
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 12 (Petra) – Director General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs (DPA), Rafiq Khirfan, and Director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Olaf Becker, discussed multiple issues related to services for the camps' residents, mainly financial challenges facing UNRWA amid limited resources.
Khirfan called for continuing international efforts to provide the necessary support to ensure continuity of educational, health, and relief services.
During the meeting on Tuesday, the two sides reviewed preparations to launch the next academic year, with focus on the need to provide educational and logistical staff early to ensure a "smooth" start to the academic year in UNRWA schools, in a bid to serve students' interests and maintain educational quality.
In the context of enhancing openness to the international community, Khirfan and Becker discussed the mechanism for organizing delegation visits to the camps, aimed to "closely" examine the current services and refugees' needs, which would contribute to mobilizing further support and assistance.
As for field services, the two sides underlined the need to improve cleanliness level in the Kingdom's refugee camps by increasing workers and implementing an evening shift system to ensure "sustainable" cleanliness and improve the health environment for camp residents.
Concluding the meeting, the two sides agreed on the importance of coordinating joint field visits to directly examine needs and monitor implementation of projects and services.
