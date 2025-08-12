Intiveo Expands Voice Capabilities To Multi-Location Practices, Helping Build Patient Trust At Scale

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Intiveo, the leading patient engagement software for dental practices, announced the expanded availability of Intiveo Voice for multi-location practices, DSOs, and MSOs. Now, large and growing dental organizations can offer a seamless, consistent, and personalized phone experience to patients - no matter which location they call.

With Intiveo Voice, practices of any size can centralize and streamline their communication systems while still providing a local and trust-building experience by instantly accessing caller info, automating follow-ups, and engaging patients with ease.

"Trust and personalization are what set modern practices apart," said Josh DeVries, CEO and co-founder of Intiveo. "But building those qualities across multiple locations can be incredibly complex. Intiveo Voice makes it possible by delivering consistency and flexibility in phone communications."

New Intiveo Voice features for multi-location practices include:



Extension Filtering: Built for flexibility. Configure complex phone trees with ease; use a unique number per location or a central number with location-based extensions. Control which calls show up where in Intiveo.

Two-way Number Masking: Appear unified. Assign multiple inbound and outbound numbers to one extension and present a single, patient-facing number. Track call origins - whether from your website, social media, or ads.

Restricted Access: Control visibility. Secure sensitive call logs by excluding or limiting access based on phone number.

Multi-Account Linking: Stay flexible. Link multiple phone accounts from different providers to one Intiveo multi-location account, or link the same phone account to multiple Intiveo single-location accounts. Modify links easily if you switch providers. Multi-Location Profile Panel: Get the full picture. View a caller's upcoming appointments, referrals, and tasks across all locations; clearly tagged and filterable by site, with Chart IDs for added clarity.

"It gives us easier access to our patients and helps us communicate with them more effectively and in a timely manner," said Kenya Chambers of Lakeside Implant & Oral Surgery.

To learn more about Intiveo Voice for single or multi-location practices, visit intiveo/voice

About Intiveo

Intiveo is a patient engagement software, designed to empower dental practices to enhance the patient experience. Our platform improves patient engagement and outcomes through two-way chat, recall reminders, quality improvement surveys, and online review management tools. With comprehensive integrations across major PMS systems, Intiveo streamlines front office workflows, centralizing patient engagement and communication management. Intiveo serves over 3,000 dental practices across North America, helping them improve their patients' experience, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth while improving staff morale. For more information, please visit intiveo .

Media Contact

Déjà Leonard

[email protected]

604-359-4511 ext. 1226

SOURCE Intiveo

