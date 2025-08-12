Streamunlimited Previews Next-Generation AES67-Based Multi-Room Audio Powered By Streamsdk

VIENNA, Austria, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamUnlimited Engineering is offering an early look at its upcoming multi-room audio functionality, currently in development as part of StreamSDK . Supporting native playback of high-resolution audio, delivered via Ethernet and Wi-Fi transmission , expanded sampling rates, and AES67-based integration , this next-generation solution marks a significant evolution in distributed audio systems.

Expanded Capabilities for Demanding Audio Setups

With native support for high-resolution sampling rates , the new multi-room implementation is engineered for the highest fidelity streaming to meet the standards of audiophile-grade performance. By building on the AES67 standard, it offers broader interoperability options with professional and residential networked audio environments, including the ability to integrate with other existing features.

"This next generation takes multi-room further, empowering our partners to deliver higher-resolution audio and adapt to applications ranging from premium residential setups to demanding professional audio environments," said Markus Rutz, CTO of StreamUnlimited .

Key Advancements:



Native High-Resolution Playback : Enables audiophile-grade playback with support for advanced sampling rates.

AES67-Compatible : Allows integration with IP-based audio systems over Ethernet for broader interoperability.

Ethernet and Wi-Fi Support: Supports flexible deployment across diverse network environments. Integrated into StreamSDK: Built on our comprehensive stack for simplified integration and faster time-to-market.

Designed for Versatile Applications

This generation of multi-room can be relevant not just for premium and high-end consumer audio setups, but also for commercial-grade use cases. Whether embedded in consumer devices, installed in commercial venues, or integrated into hybrid setups, it enables manufacturers to deliver intuitive, high-performance multi-room functionality.

Residential Use Cases



Whole-Home Synchronization: Enable seamless music playback across multiple speakers or rooms, creating a unified audio experience throughout the home.

Scene-Based Automation: Integrate with smart home systems to activate predefined audio scenes (e.g., "morning routine," "movie night") with specific source, volume, and zone configurations. App & Voice Assistant Integration: Seamlessly manage sources and zones via custom-branded apps or voice platforms for a user-friendly, hands-free experience.

Commercial & Public Spaces



Independent Source Routing: Stream different audio content to distinct zones, ideal for commercial environments like spas, gyms, retail stores, cafés. Centralized Control with Local Override: Allow staff or users to control local playback, while keeping centralized management for brand consistency or scheduled content delivery.

Professional & Hybrid Installations



Mixed-System Integration: Use AES67 compatibility to connect consumer-grade speakers with professional audio systems for hybrid applications, such as showrooms, AV systems, and studios. Custom Install Flexibility: Support complex configurations for CEDIA-grade smart homes or commercial AV installations, with full control over stream routing, priority, and synchronization.

Experience It at IFA 2025

StreamUnlimited will showcase the new multi-room feature at IFA Berlin, September 5–9, 2025 . Visit us at Hall 11.2, Booth 261 or contact [email protected] to schedule a meeting.

About StreamUnlimited:

StreamUnlimited, founded in 2005, is a supplier of software solutions and hardware modules for connected audio and IoT products, with over 120 employees at office locations in Vienna, Bratislava, Shenzhen, Osaka and San Francisco. As the de facto global system integrator offering its own IP and engineering services, StreamUnlimited development partnerships include all major semiconductor companies and technology providers in the consumer electronics and IoT channel. StreamUnlimited works with a global cross-section of high-end audio, CEDIA-channel, premium and mainstream consumer electronics and smart home manufacturers.

SOURCE StreamUnlimited Engineering

