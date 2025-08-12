The 2025 Saas Awards Winners Confirmed

MENAFN - PR Newswire) International Software-as-a-Service Awards Program Reveals This Year's Winners

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners in the The 2025 SaaS Awards , operated by global cloud computing awards body, The Cloud Awards , have been announced today.

The Cloud Awards

Continue Reading

The SaaS Awards is a global recognition platform celebrating outstanding services and solutions in the software-as-a-service industry. The program covers all areas of SaaS across over 30 categories, including the latest innovations in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Overall excellence is acknowledged in broader categories, alongside more niche uses of SaaS supporting specific industries, or operational needs.

Entrants to the program comprised organizations headquartered all over the globe, and of varying sizes – from established names to emerging startups.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We are very excited to announce the winners in The 2025 SaaS Awards.

"These awards are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, and we couldn't have asked for a more competitive, and inspiring, group of finalists for our judges to review. The winners announced today have done a truly outstanding job in emerging as the best in their respective fields.

"SaaS continues to play a vital role in enabling organizations across the globe, large and small, to harness the latest advancements in AI and cybersecurity in a simple, yet effective, manner. As new challenges arise, the SaaS industry is there to come up with new and inventive ways to solve them.

"A huge congratulations to all of the winners. We look forward to seeing how they continue to progress in the years to come."

The program will return to welcome new submissions in 2026, to continue recognizing the latest achievements in software-as-a-service.

To view all of the 2025 winners, please visit:

Entries are open for final Cloud Awards programs for 2025. The Cloud Awards , which celebrate exemplary feats of engineering in cloud computing, has an entry deadline of October 24th. Earlybird entries are also open to 2026's awards, including The 2026 FinTech Awards , and The 2026 Security Awards .

Contact details

For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Head of Marketing



[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit / .

About The Cloud Awards Program

The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates the most innovative organizations, technologies, individuals and teams in the world of cloud computing. The program spans 36 categories, including 'Best Cloud Infrastructure' and 'Best Cloud Automation Solution'.

About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

SOURCE The Cloud Awards

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED