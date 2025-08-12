Cresta Launches AI-Augmented Customer Experience For Email, Bringing Higher Performance And Real-Time Intelligence To Every Major Support Channel

Agent Assist for email empowers teams to deliver faster, higher-quality support; comprehensive email support in Conversation Intelligence unlocks voice of the customer visibility in 100% of email exchanges

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the leading contact center AI platform for human and AI agents, announced its expansion of its Agent Assist and Conversation Intelligence solutions to email-based customer support today, enhancing support quality and efficiency while providing a single view of the voice of the customer across the enterprise. With this release, Cresta brings the breakthrough human agent augmentation it pioneered for voice and chat to email, while empowering management to work more efficiently, coach for impact, and uncover pivotal customer insights.

"Expanding Cresta's platform to email transforms support quality and efficiency, while giving businesses unprecedented insights into 100% of email conversations, just like we have for voice and chat," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "Now, businesses can unlock superhuman performance from their agents, and understand what their customers are saying–no matter where they say it."

The launch brings Cresta's industry leading AI-powered Agent Assist solution to the email channel, which accounts for nearly 17% of customer support volume . This move augments email support employees' performance with AI-powered knowledge-surfacing, suggested top-performing replies, and policy compliance verification. By adding insights from 100% of customer support email exchanges to Cresta's Conversation Intelligence suite, Cresta enables a unified view of coaching, quality management, and voice-of-the–customer insights across all major channels including email, voice, and chat.

Send faster, smarter replies: Cresta surfaces knowledge and automatically drafts full email replies based on conversation context and historical performance data. With suggested responses at their fingertips, agents can provide top-performing replies in seconds-while staying on-brand and on-policy.

Improve quality & consistency without adding headcount: Automated quality scoring on every email surfaces real, prescriptive coaching recommendations and quality gaps-so managers can focus effort where it counts. Understand what's really happening-and why: Uncover voice-of-the-customer and agent performance insights hidden in every conversation, with intelligent understanding, tagging and summarization of 100% of email conversations.

Wu added, "Our vision is to empower businesses to turn every customer conversation into a competitive advantage. With Cresta, they can revolutionize their customer care performance across all major support channels: voice, chat, and now email."

About Cresta

Cresta unlocks the true potential of the contact center, turning every customer conversation into a competitive advantage. Combining the best of AI and human intelligence, Cresta improves the customer experience and powers revenue and efficiency gains across every channel. The platform transforms contact centers with AI agents, AI-augmented human agent assistance, and comprehensive insights, coaching, and quality management. Companies like Alaska Airlines, Cox Communications, and CarMax use Cresta to power world-class customer experiences every day. Learn more at Cresta .

