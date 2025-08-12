Injury Toll From Russia's Aug 10 Strike On Zaporizhzhia Bus Station Rises To 24

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, provided the update on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The number of people injured in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 24," he wrote.

Fedorov noted that residents affected by the airstrike continue to seek medical help at city hospitals. Today, a 17-year-old boy required medical attention.

The military administration told an Ukrinform correspondent that the teenager is currently undergoing examination.

On August 10, Russian forces hit Zaporizhzhia with two KAB guided bombs, destroying the bus station building. Earlier reports indicated 23 people had been injured.

