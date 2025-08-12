Russia Doing Everything To Drive A Wedge Between Kyiv And Warsaw Tusk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"As the resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian war draws closer, Russia is doing everything it can to drive a wedge between Kyiv and Warsaw. Anti-Polish gestures from Ukrainians and the fueling of anti-Ukrainian moods in Poland are a scenario orchestrated by Putin, foreign agents, and local idiots. Always the same ones," Tusk wrote.

He was responding to a series of recent incidents in Poland that could influence Poles' attitudes toward Ukrainians. One such case involved the appearance of a red-and-black flag of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), officially banned in Poland, at a concert by Belarusian rapper Max Korzh in Warsaw last Saturday. Tens of thousands attended the concert, including a large number of Ukrainian citizens. Young people at the event reportedly behaved aggressively, used flares, and clashed with stadium security.

Expert: Poland–Ukraine relations to remain stable under Nawrocki, with shift in emphasis

Earlier reports said that Polish authorities were also investigating an act of vandalism targeting the "Volhynia Massacre" monument located along the S19 highway near the Ukrainian border. The monument was defaced with the banned red-and-black flag and the inscription "Glory to UPA" in Cyrillic.

The "Volhynia Massacre" monument was unveiled in July 2024 after a long delay due to its grim design. One element of the memorial depicts a child impaled on a pitchfork, symbolizing the killing of civilians in Volhynia, including children.