Azerbaijan's Retail Trade Sees Steady Growth In First Seven Months

In the period from January to July 2025, consumers in Azerbaijan spent ₼35.1 billion (approximately $20.7 billion) on goods through the retail trade network. This total includes ₼19.1 billion ($11.3 billion) on food products, beverages, and tobacco, and ₼15.8 billion ($9.3 billion) on non-food items, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

