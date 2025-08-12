Toronto Stock Exchange, Matador Technologies Inc., The View From The C-Suite

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Deven Soni, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MATA) ("Matador" or the "Company"), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.



Cannot view this video? Visit:



The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit .

About Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MATA)

Matador is a publicly traded company whose business model revolves around Bitcoin. The Company's core objective is to accumulate and hold Bitcoin as a primary treasury asset while developing Bitcoin-native financial products and infrastructure that convert this balance-sheet strength into recurring revenue. The Company has a long-term objective of owning 1 percent of Bitcoin's fixed supply and ranking among the top twenty corporate Bitcoin holders worldwide.

Guided by a Bitcoin-first treasury strategy, Matador is building infrastructure aimed at reinforcing the broader Bitcoin ecosystem and enabling new forms of financial utility.

To learn more, visit: .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sunny Ray

President

...ork

647-496-6282

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

