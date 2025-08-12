Alpha Omega Recognized As One Of The Nation's Fastest-Growing Companies For The 8Th Consecutive Year By Inc. 5000
Making the Inc. 5000 list for the 8th consecutive year, Alpha Omega continues to navigate its aggressive growth strategy and plan to reach $1B by 2032. Alpha Omega doubled in size in January 2025 with the strategic acquisition of two IT contracting firms, Macro Solutions, LLC, and SeKON, LLC. These most recent company acquisitions bring substantial value to Alpha Omega's offerings and expand its ability to field more complex contracts, deeper domain expertise - adding health IT and federal financial - and powerful AI-driven modernization solutions.
A Culture of Excellence and Recognition
Alpha Omega won several consecutive workplaces awards this year, including Top Workplaces by The Washington Post and USA Today, and a Best Place to Work by Virginia Business. These accolades highlight Alpha Omega's commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and empowering work environment that attracts and retains top talent. Alpha Omega's ongoing recognition as a top workplace reflects the company's core values of Harmony, Engagement, Accountability, Resourcefulness, and Tenacity. These values are woven into every aspect of the company's operations, driving both its mission and its growth.
ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA : Alpha Omega delivers mission-focused solutions to ensure our nation's continued global leadership. We accelerate transformation and operational efficiency via applied expertise in digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, designing and delivering enterprise solutions in support of National Security, Federal Financial, Health, and Science missions. Our agency partners rely on Alpha Omega to modernize and future-proof legacy systems and enhance operational resilience, delivering on our purpose to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of future generations.
