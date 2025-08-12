Input 1 Earns Spot On 2025 Inc. 5000, Ranking Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Being included in the Inc. 5000 is a proud milestone," said Todd Greenbaum, CEO of Input 1. "Achieving more than 100% growth in just three years reflects our team's relentless focus on innovation, service, and solving real pain points for our clients. After four decades of building this foundation, we're only getting started."

Input 1 helps carriers, MGAs, retail agents, and financial institutions modernize operations and deliver a seamless customer experience. The Input 1 team has grown by 70 percent since 2022, and now supports more than 2 million users, managing $16 billion in premiums annually.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change."

Fueled by growing demand for operational efficiency and digital transformation, Input 1 continues to scale its cloud-based platform to meet the needs of a changing industry.

