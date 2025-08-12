Scripta Insights Launches Provider Navigatortm Tool To Enable Smarter, Cost-Effective Prescribing Decisions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Supported by Scripta's Pharmacy & Therapeutics (P&T) Committee -a group of 28 experienced doctors and pharmacists across a range of specialties-the Provider Navigator fills a significant gap in healthcare decision-making, particularly where drug cost transparency is lacking. A recent study found that 79% of doctors prescribe medications without knowing the associated costs , often leading to higher out-of-pocket expenses for patients.

"As healthcare professionals, we want to provide the best care for our patients, but the lack of transparent drug pricing creates barriers to that goal," said Dr. Paul Bradley, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Scripta Insights. "With the Provider Navigator, prescribers have the trustworthy pricing information they need to offer better, more cost-conscious care. This tool helps make cost-effective prescribing a seamless part of everyday practice, empowering care teams to guide patients to the Right Meds at the Best PriceTM."

Key Features of Scripta's Provider Navigator include:



Comprehensive Provider Portal : A centralized dashboard that integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, offering prescribers real-time access to member-specific formulary and pricing data. It includes therapeutic alternatives, on-demand search tools, and detailed insights to support confident, cost-conscious prescribing. Providers can add patient profiles to easily manage their prescriptions in one place.



Proactive Rx Savings Alerts : Powered by Scripta's Med MapperTM AI technology, prescribers automatically receive personalized, clinically appropriate medication alerts. These alerts are tailored to each member's specific health plan and clinical context, ensuring that cost-effective alternatives are always front and center.

Seamless Rx Switches : Members can communicate directly with their providers through secure electronic messaging to suggest switching to a more affordable medication. The Provider Navigator makes it easy for prescribers to evaluate potential savings opportunities before approving or rejecting the switch.

The Provider Navigator is part of Scripta's broader Rx Navigation platform, designed to help self-insured employers and health plans manage escalating pharmacy benefit costs while ensuring their members get the Right Meds at the Best PriceTM.

About Scripta Insights

Scripta Insights, a venture-backed digital health company, is a leader in developing pharmacy navigation solutions for self-insured employers, health plans and their members. The company was founded in 2019, following nearly a decade of work by doctors, pharmacists and data analysts who helped build Scripta's proprietary software platform. For more information about Scripta, visit and follow the company on LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Krebs

LKPR, Inc. for Scripta Insights

[email protected]

646-824-5186

SOURCE Scripta Insights