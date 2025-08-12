IDB Invest Sacyr Concesiones Boost Connectivity And Logistics Competitiveness In Colombia

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)IDB Invest has provided a loan of 1.27 trillion Colombian pesos (approximately $315 million) to Fideicomiso P.A. Camino del Pacífico, backed by Unión Vial Camino del Pacífico S.A.S., to finance the modernization of the Buga–Loboguerrero–Buenaventura road corridor. The project is part of the Colombian government's 5G Concessions Program and includes the rehabilitation, expansion, operation, and maintenance of this key highway for the country's foreign trade.

IDB Invest was the largest single lender to this project, which has total financing of 3.66 trillion Colombian pesos (approximately $904 million) and also involves Bancóldex, Bancolombia, BBVA, FDN, and IFC. IDB Invest's contribution was pivotal in attracting the participation of the other institutions, coordinated by JP Morgan. This deal aligns with IDB Invest's“Originate-to-Share” model, aimed at mobilizing capital and scaling impact through the private sector, reaffirming its commitment to developing strategic infrastructure in Colombia and strengthening the country's global logistics competitiveness.

This transaction reinforces IDB Invest's commitment to sustainable development, regional integration, and the promotion of resilient infrastructure to enhance Colombia's competitiveness and economic growth. The project also consolidates IDB Invest's leadership in mobilizing resources in the region through its active role in securing the financing required for this strategic initiative.

The project is expected to reduce travel times by an average of 10 percent along one of Colombia's most strategic corridors, which connects the country's interior with the port of Buenaventura, and to lower vehicle operating costs by 6 percent. It also aims to improve connectivity between key municipalities such as Buenaventura, Dagua, Calima-Darién, Restrepo, Yotoco, La Cumbre, and Buga.

The initiative will directly benefit vulnerable populations, as nearly 30 percent of residents in the project's area of influence live in conditions of multidimensional poverty, fostering local development, economic growth, and community prosperity.

In addition to financing, IDB Invest will provide technical assistance to the concessionaire to strengthen the corridor's resilience, promote a more inclusive value chain, and enhance the project's social and environmental sustainability. These actions include studies to integrate local MSMEs into the supply chain and the design of climate risk adaptation measures.

The financing provided by IDB Invest is structured as a local-currency loan under a mini-perm scheme, with a term of up to eight years, including a four-year grace period. This structure enables the mobilisation of additional resources in the capital markets after the construction phase, expanding access to long-term financing for road infrastructure.

