Psychedelic Drugs Market Size To Surpass USD 10.11 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Breakthrough Therapies And Expanding Mental Health Applications SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider Reveals U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Growth from USD 1.45 Billion in 2024 to USD 3.60 Billion by 2032, Driven by Regulatory Shifts and Increased Clinical Trials for Mental Health Treatment. Austin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychedelic Drugs Market Size & Growth Outlook According to SNS Insider, the global Psychedelic Drugs Market was valued at USD 3.63 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.68% from 2025 to 2032. The U.S. psychedelic drugs market, valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2024, is forecast to climb to USD 3.60 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 12.06% over the same period. The surge is powered by expanding clinical research in psychedelic-assisted therapy, increasing recognition of mental health as a public health priority, and evolving regulatory frameworks enabling controlled medical use.

Get Free Sample Report of the Psychedelic Drugs Market: Market Overview Psychedelic drugs such as psilocybin, MDMA, LSD, and ketamine are undergoing a renaissance in both medical research and mental health care. These compounds are showing remarkable potential in treating depression, PTSD, anxiety disorders, and addiction, particularly where conventional treatments have failed. In the United States, academic institutions, biotech innovators, and mental health providers are spearheading clinical trials, supported by state-level legislative reforms and growing investor confidence. Globally, a wave of decriminalization initiatives, medicalization programs, and pharmaceutical R&D is reshaping the therapeutic landscape. Key Psychedelic Drugs Companies Profiled in the Report

Johnson & Johnson

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

COMPASS Pathways

MindMed Inc.

Cybin Inc.

Atai Life Sciences

GH Research PLC

Seelos Therapeutics

Beckley Psytech Field Trip Health and others Psychedelic Drugs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 3.63 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 10.11 billion CAGR CAGR of 13.68% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

Ketamine Microdermabrasion Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Psychedelic Drugs Market, By Drug Type

In 2024, the Ketamine segment held the largest market share with 42%, as it is already approved for medical use, has fast-onset antidepressant effects, and FDA approval as a treatment for TRD. It has a competitive advantage in that it is more widely used in off-label psychiatric treatments and generally available for clinical use. With nascent therapeutic applications alongside rapidly growing demand for quick mental health treatments and expansion of ketamine clinics, it remains the leading option in clinical settings, and its lead is unlikely to be overtaken.

Based on the Source, the Anti-Aging Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Psychedelic Drugs Market

The synthetic compounds segment dominated the psychedelic drugs market with a 55% share in 2024, owing to their reliability, scalability, and regulatory friendliness. This makes it much easier to standardize clinical trials with the synthetics, including ketamine and MDMA, than with plant-based substances. They are preferred by pharmaceutical companies for drug development, and they are easier to regulate by agencies, adding more funds, acceptance, practice in mental health treatment, and increasing their market leadership.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now:

Psychedelic Drugs Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates

The psychedelic drugs market in North America accounted for the largest share of 53% in 2024, owing to robust research networks, progressive regulation, and an early lead in psychedelic-assisted therapies. Both the U.S. and Canada have high clinical trials, biotech investments per capita, and mental health innovation, respectively. Key factors include decriminalization efforts, growing public acceptance, and a rising number of specialized clinics on the regional level. North America maintains its leadership position in this shifting market.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to a surge in mental health awareness, a rise in acceptance of alternative therapies, and development in healthcare infrastructure. That means legalising psychedelics for psychiatric use, as is being pioneered in Australia. Investments in research, supportive government programs, and changes in social attitude are driving rapid adoption of psychedelic therapies in the region for therapeutic purposes.Top of Form

Psychedelic Drugs Market Segmentation

By Drug Type



Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)

Ketamine

Psilocybin

Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)

3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)

Dimethyltryptamine (DMT)

Ibogaine

Mescaline Other Drug Types

By Source



Naturally-Derived Synthetic

By Application



Treatment-Resistant Depression

Major Depressive Disorder

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Substance & Opiate Addiction

Anxiety & Panic Disorders

Narcolepsy & Sleep Disorders

Alcohol Use Disorder Other Applications

By Route of Administration



Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Sublingual / Buccal Transdermal & Others

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online & Telehealth Platforms Other Distribution Channels

By End-use Setting



Specialized Psychedelic Clinics

Hospitals

Research & Academic Institutes Homecare Settings

Buy the Full Psychedelic Drugs Market Report (Single-User License) Now:

Unique Selling Propositions (USPs) of the Report:

Technology Usage Patterns

Tracks the shift from naturally derived compounds (psilocybin, mescaline) to lab-synthesized variants (LSD, MDMA), along with the emergence of digital therapeutics paired with psychedelic sessions. Highlights regional preferences and uptake of AI-guided dosing and wearable monitoring during therapy.

Treatment Volume & Utilization Trends

Measures the growth in treatment sessions post-COVID, particularly in depression and PTSD. Quantifies patient throughput in psychedelic-assisted therapy clinics and gauges the growing normalization of psychedelics in mainstream mental health regimens.

End User Deployment

Breaks down usage across clinical settings (psychiatric hospitals, research centers), private therapy practices, and pilot government-supported facilities. Tracks early adoption in military and veteran rehabilitation programs across North America and Europe.

Procedure Indications & Demand Segmentation

Segments demand by therapeutic indication-treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, addiction recovery, end-of-life anxiety-and highlights rising adoption in younger adults (18–34) and male patients. Tracks shift toward preventive mental health care.

Regulatory & Safety Trends

Benchmarks global safety through adverse event reporting and standardization of risk management protocols. Tracks regional progression from clinical trials to market approvals (e.g., FDA Breakthrough Therapy, Health Canada exemptions) and new frameworks for therapist certification.

Integration with Digital & Monitoring Tools

Highlights the fusion of psychedelics with digital platforms-apps for trip journaling, remote session monitoring, virtual pre-screening, and biometric feedback integration. Tracks adoption of platforms like Mindleap, Field Trip, and Wavepaths in therapy settings.

Reimbursement & Out-of-Pocket Trends

Analyzes patient affordability by mapping insurance coverage in regions with legal access (e.g., Oregon, Alberta) versus fully out-of-pocket models. Tracks growth of employer-funded wellness packages and clinic-level subscription programs for multi-session treatments.

Distribution & Aftermarket Support

Dissects the ecosystem of drug sourcing-licensed manufacturing vs. compound pharmacies-and distribution to authorized clinics. Tracks aftermarket support such as therapist training, microdosing guidance, and follow-up integration services for long-term efficacy.

Access Complete Report Details of Psychedelic Drugs Market Analysis & Outlook@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ...]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK) Email: ...