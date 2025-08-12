Frontline Government Relations Names Elliott A. Echols Senior Vice President

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Government Relations (FGR), a leading advocate for America First policies and the New Right economy, today announced that Republican strategist Elliott A. Echols has joined the firm as Senior Vice President.

Echols, a veteran of more than a decade in GOP politics, public affairs, and national campaign operations, will help spearhead FGR's mission to translate the America First vision into bold, effective legislative action.

“Elliott Echols is a proven leader and a relentless advocate for the conservative grassroots agenda,” said John Pence, CEO of FGR.“At a pivotal moment for our movement, his strategic insight and battle-tested experience will strengthen our work for President Trump, the America First agenda, and our clients across the country. Elliott is trusted by Republican leaders nationwide, and I'm thrilled to welcome him to our winning team.”

A subsidiary of Frontline Strategies, FGR is expanding rapidly across high-impact sectors including defense technology, cryptocurrency, MAHA-affiliated healthcare, plus others. The addition of Echols underscores the firm's commitment to recruiting top Republican talent to advance the policy priorities of President Trump, Vice President Vance, and the new generation of New Right leadership.

Echols most recently served in senior leadership at the Republican National Committee (RNC), including as National Political Director, where he directed national political strategy, pioneered data-driven voter engagement, and led large-scale stakeholder initiatives. He has overseen eight-figure budgets, coordinated nationwide operations, and delivered measurable results in some of the most competitive environments in American politics.

Respected for his collaborative approach and operational precision, Echols is regarded as a trusted counselor to senior Republican leaders. His expertise in strategic alignment, public affairs, and innovative engagement tactics will be instrumental in guiding FGR clients through Washington's complex political and regulatory landscape.

About Frontline Government Relations

Frontline Government Relations, led by CEO and general counsel John Pence, is a premier public affairs and federal advocacy firm representing America First companies and conservative organizations driving the New Right economy. As a division of Frontline Strategies, FGR partners with clients aligned with President Trump's vision to advance policies that strengthen America's security, sovereignty, and prosperity.

