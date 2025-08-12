Volato Group's Proposed Acquisition Under Definitive Agreement, M2i Global Appoints Jon Najarian As A Senior Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, is pleased to announce that Jon Najarian, a renowned market analyst and media personality, has joined M2i Global's Advisory Board.

M2i's ecosystem provides partners with access to turnkey solutions, facilitating expanded business opportunities, securing offtake agreements, influencing strategic government policy, engaging with aligned NGOs, and trusted laboratories.

Major General (Ret) Alberto Rosende, Chief Executive Officer of M2i, stated,“Jon provides M2i with unique expertise we need as we bring access and supply of critical minerals and extraction processing back to America, He brings a wealth of capital markets experience, and I look forward to his advice and role within the Company as we continue to build our business.”

“US national security and economic stability require a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals. We can no longer rely on China for these vital materials, we must create our own critical mineral supply chain, and that is the precise mission of M2i.” said Jon Najarian.“I am excited to join the M2i Advisory Board to help the Company deliver on its promise to help the US break free of reliance on countries like China for our critical mineral supply.”

Jon's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for M2i Global, following its June 12 announced agreement to merge with Volato Group (NYSE American: SOAR) to create a dual-platform growth company focused on critical minerals infrastructure and aviation software.

Jon Najarian, ''DRJ,” was a linebacker for the Chicago Bears before he turned to another kind of contact sport – trading on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. He became a member of the CBOE, NYSE, CME and CBOT and worked as a floor trader for some 25 years.

In 1990 he founded Mercury Trading, a market-making firm at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), which he sold in 2004 to Citadel, one of the world's largest hedge funds. In 2005 Jon co-founded optionMONSTER and tradeMONSTER. He partnered with private equity firm General Atlantic Partners in 2014 and they sold the firm to E*Trade for $750 million in September of 2016. Today, he is a professional investor, money manager and media analyst.

Jon has earned a reputation in the industry as an options trading expert and pioneer. He developed and patented trading applications and algorithms used to identify unusual activity in stock, options, and futures markets. optionMONSTER, the options news and education site he co-founded, was described by Securities Industry News as“content king of the options business.” For years, tradeMONSTER was consistently rated“Best for Options Traders” by Barron's and was the first online broker to deploy streaming, desktop-like trading in a web browser.

Jon was a 16-year contributor to a variety of CNBC programs including Worldwide Exchange, The Halftime Report, Fast Money, and Power Lunch. Today, you can catch Jon on Fox Business, NewsMax, NewsNation, and Market Rebellion's exclusive, regularly scheduled shows on Market Rebellion TV .

About Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR)

Volato is a private aviation company advancing the industry with innovative solutions in aviation software and on-demand flight access. Volato's proprietary Mission Control software drives efficiency across operations and supports operators in managing fractional ownership, charter, and other services. Volato's Vaunt platform connects travelers with available private flights, offering a flexible option for on-demand travel. With a commitment to advanced technology and customer-focused solutions, Volato is building scalable tools to elevate service quality and operational effectiveness in private aviation.

For more information, please visit:

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO): M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., provides engineering, research, and services that integrate people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. The Company aims to establish a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Volato and M2i Global, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about Volato and M2i Global and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the their filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at .

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Volato and M2i Global undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:

...

...