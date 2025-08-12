Alumni Ventures Launches AI First Fund To Invest In AI-Native Startups

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New fund targets generational AI opportunities with a distinctive approach backed by industry veterans

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alumni Ventures , one of the world's most active venture capital firms, today announced the launch of the AI First Fund, designed to capture opportunities arising from the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence. The fund focuses on AI-native startups built from inception around language models, autonomous agents, and proprietary data, promising groundbreaking innovations and new business models.

"We're at an inflection point similar to the internet in the 1990s and mobile in the 2000s," said Mike Collins, Founder and CEO of Alumni Ventures. "AI-first companies represent a generational opportunity for investors. We're not retrofitting existing models-we're supporting bold founders who are reshaping industries from day one."

The AI First Fund targets four primary themes:



AI First Work: Enhancing productivity with generative copilots and autonomous AI agents.

AI First Discovery: Accelerating scientific breakthroughs through AI-powered virtual simulations and digital twins.

AI First Industry: Integrating vertical-specific AI to transform client-facing and operational workflows. AI First Infrastructure: Building essential components for the AI economy, including hardware and software infrastructures.

"History often echoes through each wave of innovation," said Ray Wu, Managing Partner at Alumni Ventures. "Having participated in previous technology revolutions, it's clear the AI era will deliver significant, transformative outcomes. Our strategy leverages proprietary deal flow, full-stack startup support, and partnerships with leading co-investors to identify and nurture AI-native companies poised for success."

Alumni Ventures' distinctive approach includes tapping an extensive alumni network of PhDs, experienced founders, and accelerator graduates to discover AI talent early. The firm also provides startups with comprehensive support, from go-to-market strategies and community access to strategic partnerships with leading venture firms such as Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, and NEA.

The AI First Fund builds on Alumni Ventures' proven track record, highlighted by investments in notable AI startups like Lambda Labs, Cohere, Patlytics, and Precision Neuroscience, underscoring the firm's commitment and expertise in the AI domain.

For more information, visit Alumni Ventures AI First Fund .

About Alumni Ventures

Founded in 2014, Alumni Ventures (AV) is one of the world's most active venture capital firms. With more than $1.4 billion in committed capital from over 11,000 accredited investors, AV is democratizing venture capital by expanding access to professional, high-quality venture investment opportunities. AV's extensive portfolio spans over 1,600 current and historical companies across diverse sectors and stages. Learn more at av.vc .

Media contact

Alumni Ventures

...

This communication is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any security. Such offers are made only to eligible investors pursuant to the formal offering documents for the fund(s), which describe risks, terms, and important information that must be considered before any investment is made. Example investments are presented for illustrative purposes only; not necessarily indicative of any AV fund or investor. Co-investors shown for illustrative purposes only, do not represent the universe of co-investors with which AV co-invests, and are not necessarily indicative of future co-investors. Venture capital investing involves substantial risk, including risk of loss of all capital invested.