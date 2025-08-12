Foundation Insurance Group Selects Ezlynx To Centralize Agency Operations And Enhance Digital Presence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent agency selects EZLynx's all-in-one platform to generate online leads and seamlessly manage the customer through the policy lifecycle

Lewisville, TX, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx , an Applied company, today announced that Foundation Insurance Group has chosen EZLynx as its central agency platform to power all aspects of its business - from client management to policy renewals and marketing, including website hosting. By standardizing operations on EZLynx, Foundation Insurance Group is bringing all business and client data together, simplifying workflows and making it easier to execute on its customer acquisition strategy and grow the business.

“Before switching to EZLynx, we relied on different providers for web development and agency management, which made everything feel scattered and disconnected,” said Byron Virgadamo, owner and agent, Foundation Insurance Group.“Now, with EZLynx, leads that come in through our website automatically populate in the management system to begin a quote - keeping everything in one place and allowing us to act on new business opportunities faster.”

EZLynx's integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies' potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents' daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“Technology can't operate in silos because when systems are disconnected, leads can fall through the cracks, processes become inefficient, and business opportunities can ultimately get lost,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx.“EZLynx allows Foundation Insurance Group to unify data across the end-to-end policy lifecycle and operations, so agents can capitalize on opportunities from the initial point of customer interest all the way through to renewal.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

