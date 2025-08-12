Top Integrated Marketing Agency, Alloy, Honored On Inc. 5000 List For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized as the 121st fastest-growing agency in metro Atlanta, achieving three-year revenue growth of 143%

Atlanta, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alloy , the Atlanta-based precision storytelling and experiences agency for imaginative brands, has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 for the second straight year. The agency ranked as the 121st fastest-growing company in metro Atlanta and 132nd in Georgia on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list . Alloy ranked 2816th nationally, climbing over 300 spots in its national ranking from the prior year while seeing a three-year revenue increase of 143%, highlighting its sustained growth and leadership in the marketing and technology sectors.

The Inc. 5000 is a highly sought-after achievement providing a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Alloy's repeat appearance on the list reflects its strategic approach to serving technology-enabled companies with a unique combination of PR, creative and technology expertise. This is also underscored by Alloy's ranking as 251st in the ad/marketing/PR agency industry sector on the 2025 list.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list once is a tremendous achievement; being named for a second consecutive year is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us,” said Alloy's CEO Raj Choudhury .“This milestone is powerful validation of our integrated model, which empowers our clients to achieve measurable growth and brand relevance in a constantly evolving market."

Alloy was recently named one of the 2025 Best Agencies in North America by PRovoke Media , a list that recognizes excellence in performance, quality of work, culture, thought leadership and innovation. It was also named a winner at the 2025 American Marketing Association AMY Awards for its Digital and Mobile Marketing work for Georgia Aquarium, the largest aquarium in the United States.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Alloy was founded in 2012 to help reimagine the marketing and PR industry and push the limits of what a fully integrated marketing agency could achieve. Alloy's success is driven by helping brands navigate complex digital landscapes and connect with audiences in meaningful ways. The continued growth highlights the demand for a strategic partner that can deliver comprehensive, outcome-oriented solutions.

About Alloy

Alloy is an integrated marketing agency full of creative thinkers and problem solvers whose results-oriented work extends throughout the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. The firm's deep expertise in creating marketing strategies, platforms, ecosystems, multichannel campaigns and much more help imaginative brands engage with buyers, shape public opinion, build lasting influence and grow market share. Since 2012, Alloy has been named a 10-time Best Place to Work, Technology Agency of the Year and Fastest Growing Agency, and has been celebrated for Best Use of Measurement and Data. To learn more, visit alloycrew.com and follow @alloy_crew on LinkedIn and Instagram .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

