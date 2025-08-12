Cape Coral, Florida Real Estate Market Shows Resilience Despite National Headlines

John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate's 4,400-square-foot Cape Coral office on Del Prado Blvd. S. reflects a continued investment in the city's energy, growth and waterfront potential.

This contemporary, Gulf-access Cape Coral retreat features a resort-style pool, spa and spacious outdoor living space.

In this modern Cape Coral residence, an open-concept living area is highlighted by a linear fireplace, designer lighting and panoramic views of the pool and canal.

Corey McCloskey, President, John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate

John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate

Cape Coral's market is active, balanced and full of opportunity, especially for sellers who stay strategic year-round.

- Corey McCloskeyNAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A recent Wall Street Journal article called Cape Coral the“worst housing market in America,” pointing to fewer investors, falling prices and rising inventory. But those headlines miss what's happening on the ground.Qualified buyers are still active. Lifestyle communities are thriving. Sellers who adopt a strategic, year-round approach to pricing, presentation and marketing are positioned to benefit, particularly during the summer months.Backing that outlook, John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate has reaffirmed its presence in Cape Coral with a newly opened 4,400-square-foot office at 4019 Del Prado Blvd. S., one of the city's key corridors. Located on the Plato Canal with direct access to the Caloosahatchee River, the space includes 14 private offices, a waterfront conference room and space for up to 24 agents. This location replaces a previous Cape Coral office and reflects continued confidence in the city's long-term potential.Yes, prices have adjusted, but that's no surprise after the pandemic-era surge. Florida Realtors reports the statewide median sale price for single-family homes at $415,000 in May, down just 2.7% year-over-year. That's a cooling, not a crash.Inventory trends tell a bigger story. A healthy supply range in Southwest Florida is typically six to 12 months. As of June 30, Cape Coral sits at 7.76 months, which is well within range and down 13% since February. That pace of decline is notable, especially in summer, when inventory usually shrinks more gradually. The data points to sustained interest, not a slowdown.Sales activity backs it up. From June 1 to July 24, John R. Wood agents recorded more than $439 million in new pending sales. That's a summer market in motion.With strong closings in spring, new listings continuing through July and a surge in pending deals, the region has momentum. Buyers are motivated. Sellers who stay listed and well-marketed are still getting results.In the luxury segment, cash buyers remain active, especially in amenity-rich communities offering golf, boating and club access. Waitlists for memberships persist in several markets, signaling strong lifestyle demand.Challenges such as insurance and affordability remain statewide. But Cape Coral still delivers what buyers want: sunshine, water access and coastal value.Real estate trends are inherently local and often diverge from national narratives. Informed sellers, guided by experienced professionals with access to current data and strategic tools, are still achieving results in this dynamic environment.Cape Coral's numbers don't reflect a market in retreat. They tell a story of adjustment, resilience and real-time results backed by local investment and on-the-ground insight.- Corey McCloskey is President of John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate, where she has built a 20 plus-year career spanning sales, operations and executive leadership. A former NABOR President and Florida REALTORSDistrict Five Vice President, she was named 2022 NABOR REALTORof the Year and serves on several state and national real estate committees.

