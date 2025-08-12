MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Data Center Market Reach USD 517.17 Billion by 2030 Rising at 10.5% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global data center market Size was valued at USD 187.35 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 517.17 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 280 Pages) at:Driving FactorsThe global data center market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing penetration of high-end cloud computing among enterprises and the rising investments in data center applications across the globe. In addition, the increasing implementation of the Internet of Things and hybrid & multi-cloud architecture solutions is expected to create expansive opportunities in the industry. However, the rising concerns related to data privacy coupled with the increasing demand for managed services may hamper the market's growth.Market SegmentationThe data center market is segmented on the basis of component, type, enterprise size, end user and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into data center solutions and data center services. Based on type, the market is fragmented into colocation, hyperscale, edge, and others enterprise size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). On the basis of end user, the data center market is segregated into BFSI, IT & telecom, government, energy & utilities, and others. Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players operating in the data center market analysis include Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., Digital Realty, Equinix Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, NTT Communication Corporation, Oracle, and SAP SE. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industryIf you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:The North America region held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, garnering about two-fifths of the global data center market. This is because of the existence of a large number of data centers across the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to showcase the greatest CAGR of 14.7% over the estimated period from 2021 to 2030, owing to the increasing magnitudes of data center traffic in countries, including Australia, India, and China.By component, the solution segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global data center market. This is mainly due to the increasing adoption of more powerful and efficient data center solutions across many organizations to reduce the cost associated with the operations of data centers and optimize profit. On the contrary, the services segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 12.4% during the analysis timeframe, due to the increasing expenditure in data center technology.By solution, the hyperscale segment generated the biggest market share in terms of revenue, providing more than two-fifths of the global data center market. This is mainly due to the increase in demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective data interruption solutions among various large and small & medium-scale organizations.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Key Industry Development -● October 2023: NTT Global Data Centers Corporation (a subsidiary of NTT Ltd.) launched its new data center in NTT Cyberjaya campus. This facility, with an investment of over RM 234 million (USD 50 million), aligns with Malaysia's digital growth vision, aiming for Malaysia to be an 'Asian Digital Tiger' by 2025.● July 2023: Digital Realty, the largest global provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, launched its newest data center“KIX13” in Osaka, Japan. KIX13 has ability to provide a dedicated, robust, and resilient environment optimized for intensive computing systems deployments at scale.● March 2023: The European cloud leader, OVHcloud expanded its technology in Asia-Pacific region with the launch of first data center in Mumbai, India. This global expansion will provide OVHcloud customers with open, trusted, sovereign and sustainable cloud solutions that will enable them to meet growing digital needs.● September 2022: Honeywell, a global leader in connected buildings, launched its Data Center Suite, a portfolio of outcome-based software solutions that help data center managers and owners optimize uptime, worker productivity, critical asset health and operational expenses while providing better visibility into sustainability KPIs.● September 2022: Schneider Electric, a leader in digital transformation in the field of energy management and automation, introduced a new comprehensive solution, Easy Modular“all-in-one” data centers in the market. This solution offers businesses better predictability, enhanced speed of deployment, reduced cost, simple installation and sustainable development.● October 2021: Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, launched the two new data centers in South Korea and Thailand to assist local enterprises in their digital innovation journey.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. Other Trending Reports:
● Tag Management System Market
● Platform-as-a-Service Market

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Contact:
David Correa
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

