DC Mayor SLAMS Trump's Police Takeover, Calls It 'Unsettling & Unprecedented!'

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser criticized President Trump's takeover of the D.C. police and deployment of 800 National Guard troops, calling it 'unsettling and unprecedented.' Bowser defended the city's autonomy, cited falling crime rates, and renewed calls for D.C. statehood amid accusations of presidential overreach.

