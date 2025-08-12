Smart Glasses Shipments Soar 110 Pc Yoy Globally In H1 2025, Meta Captures Lion's Share

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The global shipment of smart glasses grew by 110 per cent YoY in H1 CY2025, a report said on Tuesday.

This surge was driven by strong demand for Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and new companies like Xiaomi and TCL-RayNeo, according to a report from Counterpoint Research.

In the first half of 2025, Meta's share of the worldwide smart glasses market rose to 73 per cent due to strong demand and expanded manufacturing capacity at Luxottica, its key production partner.

AI smart glasses accounted for 78 per cent of total shipments in H1 2025, up from 46 per cent in H1 2024 and 66 per cent in H2 2024. The AI glasses segment grew by over 250 per cent YoY, significantly outpacing the overall market.

The smart audio glass segment experienced a decline during the period due to competition from AI glasses offering more advanced functionalities, such as photo and video capture, image and object recognition and more.

Apart from Meta, Xiaomi, TCL-RayNeo, Kopin Solos, and Thunderobot achieved considerable shipments in H1 2025. More models of AI glasses are expected to enter the market in H2 2025, including upcoming releases from Meta, Alibaba and several smaller players, the report said.

Senior Research Analyst Flora Tang said: "The global tariff crisis for electronic devices during the first half of the year has had a limited impact on the smart glasses market so far."

Tang added that Xiaomi's AI glasses had quickly acquired traction in the worldwide smart glasses market, placing fourth overall and third in the AI glasses category after only a week on sale in H1 2025.

Chinese businesses are now creating AI glasses for glass-based payments. These aim to reduce users' reliance on smartphones in outdoor shopping and food-ordering scenarios, the report added.

Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses top smart glass shipments to North America, Western Europe, and Australia. In Q2 2025, Meta and Luxottica expanded to India, Mexico and the UAE, which also boosted shipment shares in these markets.

"We continue to expect the market to grow at a CAGR of over 60 per cent between 2024 and 2029. This expansion could benefit all players across the ecosystem, such as smart glasses OEMs, processor vendors, suppliers of audio and structural components," the report said.