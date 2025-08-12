India Committed To Welfare Of The World: Mohan Bhagwat
“Our Vedas hold all the scriptures, and the penance of our sages has infused strength and vitality into the nation,” he said.
Bhagwat was addressing the Shri Siyapiya Milan Samaroh on the first death anniversary of Brahmalin Pujya Rewasa Peethadheeshwar Swami Raghavacharya Vedanti Maharaj at Shri Jankinath Bada Mandir, Rewasa Dham, Sikar, on Tuesday.
He also unveiled a three-foot-high marble statue of Swami Raghavacharya and inaugurated the newly constructed Gurukul Bhawan.
Highlighting India's civilisational role, Bhagwat said, since ancient times, Bharat has been showing the path of truth, spirituality, and humanity to the world.
“There were times of prosperity and times of adversity, yet this mission continued. Whenever the world especially needs it, India rises,” he said.
Reflecting on post-independence history, he noted that many doubted India's ability to uphold democracy, yet it not only survived but also strengthened.
“India today is among the foremost democratic nations of the world,” he said.
Quoting spiritual anecdotes, Bhagwat emphasised the oneness of all beings, adding that this vision must be embraced as a national purpose.
Remembering Swami Raghavacharya, he described him as a saint full of affection and belonging for all, dedicated to Sanskrit and culture, and free of discrimination.
“Saints like Raghavacharya Maharaj live on through their work, their penance, and the traditions they establish,” he said, expressing confidence that the Rewasa Peeth will continue to guide society with the same spirit of service and unity.
