Proud Source Water Joins Forces With Hyatt Centric Key West For Massive Marine Debris Cleanup

MENAFN - PR Newswire) More than thirty volunteers, equipped with specialized Parks Project cleaning kits, gathered to collect and remove all non-biodegradable waste littering Rest Beach. The effort, conducted under the guidance and supervision of Reef Relief , resulted in the removal of over 120 pounds of debris primarily consisting of microplastics that are a deadly barrier for the turtle eco-system in the Key West Nature Preserve.

"We have a responsibility as a consumer-packaged goods company to collect what we put out into the world," says Michael Boyd, President of Proud Source Water. "Proud Planet Project is a progressive and innovative program built on partnerships with community-focused organizations like Hyatt Centric Key West that gather and engage the local community in efforts to minimize the damaging footprint humans can leave on our planet's greatest resources."

"As a premier resort destination, our pristine beaches and vibrant marine life are integral to the breathtaking natural ecosystem we proudly share with our guests," says General Manager Hector Ortiz of Hyatt Centric Key West. "Through our partnership with the Proud Planet Project, Hyatt Centric Key West is able to combat the real-world consequences of marine debris while acting as stewards for the environment to further build sustainability throughout the Key West Community."

Proud Planet Project is the latest initiative in an on-going relationship between Proud Source Water and Hyatt Centric Key West built on environmental responsibility and sustainability efforts in Key West. In 2023, the pair launched The Infinite Bottle Project , the first and only circularity platform with material traceability. This initiative reclaims and recycles aluminum collected on the property and the surrounding Key West community. To date, the project has recycled over 4,300 pounds of aluminum, going a long way toward meeting Hyatt Centric Key West's goal of becoming a true single-use plastic-free resort. It has also raised tremendous awareness and support for Reef Relief to aid in their mission to protect and preserve the Florida Reef (also known as the Great Florida Reef), the only living coral barrier reef in North America. (Track the positive impact being made at Hyatt Centric Key West )

