MENAFN - PR Newswire) CEO Reco McCambry credits this sustained growth to constant innovation. McCambry has been named a leader in banking technology innovation, and has stood apart in his outreach to traditionally underbanked communities. "Many traditional finance firms focus on clients with generational wealth," McCambry said in an interview. "But there are tens of millions of smart, hard-working people out there whose families have never had access to financial education or business financing before. They're the future of the economy, in my opinion."

To this end, Novae has created a business loan system which is friendly to first-time borrowers. "We've seen an uptick in funding applications and business credit inquires this year due to the impact of tariffs," McCambry explained. "And we're happy to be here for American businesses in this regard. Lending money to facilitate growth is what the banking system was made for."

Novae's innovative offerings include its Affiliate Program , which makes it easy for people with any level of education to become independent financial consultants. Affiliates learn to do everything from educate community members in wealth-building strategies to building their own sales forces, leveraging Novae's platform.

2022 saw Novae embracing AI to fuel further growth, with the debut of the AI-powered app myNovaeDisputes . myNovaeDisputes assists users by automatically disputing negative and erroneous items on credit reports-a much-needed tool in an era where the National Consumer Law Center estimates that 13% of people have errors on their credit report which may affect their ability to obtain business, car, and home loans.

Novae has also stepped into the breach of the mounting American debt crisis with their new FreeDebtHelp website. Novae's consumer-friendly approach to debt relief has been written about before, and the website offers free consultations for anyone to learn if they are a good fit for the program. As part of their push to roll out debt relief nationwide, Novae has also made it easy for anyone to refer others to the program as part of their own business model.

A final note in Novae's 2024-2025 growth has been the release of "Fintech is the Future ," CEO Reco McCambry's third book. Inspired by the rapid growth in financial technology and the digitization of the workforce, Fintech is the Future shares McCambry's beliefs about what technologies and business models hold the most transformative potential for the world economy. McCambry examines how financial technology can be used to help or harm wealth inequality, and how anyone can become involved in the industry that he believes will play a key role in the future of the global economy.

When asked about Novae's plans for 2026, McCambry gave a knowing smile. "I can't say too much yet, but I will say this: we're planning what might be our biggest product launch ever. I definitely expect you'll see us on this list again next year."

McCambry ended his interview with an invitation to the ambitious business owners, entrepreneurs, and financial professionals of America. "We've got a lot of partnership offerings, and they work. That's why we keep growing. If you're interested in the fintech space at all, or just seeking financing, reach out. Odds are, we have something that can help you."

