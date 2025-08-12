Frank Winston Crum Insurance Named To Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies
The Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia. This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market.
"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."
FWCI operates across the U.S., providing workers' compensation, general liability, excess liability, and inland marine coverage through a curated network of independent agents. The company recently completed a full transformation of its agent platform and is preparing to launch a new Commercial Package offering in 2025, expanding its footprint while continuing to challenge the industry status quo.
"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is more than a growth metric. It's a reflection of our people and a motivator for what's next," says Crum. "We're excited to expand our offerings and continue delivering value to our agents and policyholders."
To learn more about Frank Winston Crum Insurance, visit FWCI .
Methodology
Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024.
About Frank Winston Crum Insurance
Frank Winston Crum Insurance (FWCI) is a national commercial insurance carrier specializing in workers' compensation, general liability, excess liability, and inland marine coverage. Founded in 2003, FWCI partners exclusively with independent agents to deliver fast, flexible, and agent-centric insurance solutions. FWCI continues to innovate and expand-introducing new products and technologies designed to streamline the insurance experience. Guided by values of integrity, respect, and prosperity, FWCI is committed to long-term relationships and mutual success.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company.
For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .
Media Contact:
Angie Garcia
Senior VP of Marketing
Frank Winston Crum Insurance
[email protected]
727-726-2786 x2365
SOURCE Frank Winston Crum Insurance
