New Holland Lands Spot On 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2003, New Holland Supply set out with a clear mission: to deliver top-quality materials and exceptional service to post-frame builders, while supporting the families of its team members and shareholders. For over 20 years, they've provided hassle-free solutions, offering pole barn kits and materials to builders across the Northeast.

The Inc. 5000 , compiled by Inc. Magazine, ranks the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. based on three-year revenue growth. New Holland Supply makes its debut on the 2025 list, earning the #4201 spot overall. The company also ranks #6 among businesses in Lancaster, #127 in Pennsylvania, and #268 in construction nationwide.

Mike Stoltzfus, owner of New Holland Supply, credits the company's success to two main factors: God's blessing and the dedication of their outstanding team of employees, subcontractors, and vendors. When asked what this honor means to the New Holland family, Stoltzfus shared,

"It's good to see my team be recognized for the hard work they have been putting into building the company. Ultimately, we want to see God glorified through the business."

Indeed, Stoltzfus acknowledges that New Holland would be nowhere without God's blessing and that, looking to the future, the company is prepared to continue doing exactly what built its success so far. Namely, caring for its people and customers and learning and growing along the way. Stoltzfus says that what excites him about the future is the opportunity to

"See people learn and grow...and to see the company grow to be better able to serve our customers."

To learn more about Mike Stoltzfus, New Holland Supply, or to shop their Horse & Pole Barn Materials, visit their website or get in touch .

Founded in 2003, New Holland Supply is a Lancaster County supplier of wood and metal building kits offering high quality, value, and customizations. New Holland's pole building materials are handcrafted on-site by local professionals and delivered from Virginia to Connecticut.

New Holland Supply

717-354-4794

Facebook | LinkedIn | Pinterest | YouTube

SOURCE New Holland Supply