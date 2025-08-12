Dynamic Infrastructure Announces County-Wide Deployments Of Engineering AITM For Culvert & Pipe Prioritization In Flood And Water Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Local governments are facing a persistent challenge: extensive backlogs and fragmented or missing records related to small drainage assets, such as culverts, pipes, junction boxes, and minor structures typically measuring under 20 feet. With staffing constraints and increasingly volatile storm events, decisions have skewed reactive, driving avoidable closures and additional costs.transforms dispersed evidence, historic inspections, photos, GIS, hydrology inputs, and work orders into a defensible, budget–aware analysis that counties can easily execute.

What's now live and available for counties?



Network triage at scale: Portfolio–level assessment of health and criticality for thousands of culverts and pipes, completed in days , highlighting the assets that matter most.



Budget–aware prioritization: "Attention / Monitor / Routine" lists tailored to local funding constraints, risk levels, and potential consequences of asset failure.



Evidence automation: Extracts findings from photos and reports; flags blockage, deformation, undermining, joint issues, and more.

FEMA reporting: Generate solid evidence for FEMA and state funding supporting localities after natural disasters.

"Counties don't need more binders, they need clarity on what they can fund or fix ," said Saar Dickman, CEO of Dynamic Infrastructure . "After going live in multiple counties, we're seeing Engineering AITM convert scattered data into a prioritized plan that local teams can defend to boards and execute within budget."

