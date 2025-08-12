Dynamic Infrastructure Announces County-Wide Deployments Of Engineering AITM For Culvert & Pipe Prioritization In Flood And Water Management
What's now live and available for counties?
-
Network triage at scale: Portfolio–level assessment of health and criticality for thousands of culverts and pipes, completed in days , highlighting the assets that matter most.
Budget–aware prioritization: "Attention / Monitor / Routine" lists tailored to local funding constraints, risk levels, and potential consequences of asset failure.
Evidence automation: Extracts findings from photos and reports; flags blockage, deformation, undermining, joint issues, and more.
FEMA reporting: Generate solid evidence for FEMA and state funding supporting localities after natural disasters.
"Counties don't need more binders, they need clarity on what they can fund or fix ," said Saar Dickman, CEO of Dynamic Infrastructure . "After going live in multiple counties, we're seeing Engineering AITM convert scattered data into a prioritized plan that local teams can defend to boards and execute within budget."
About Dynamic Infrastructure
Dynamic Infrastructure is pioneering the first Virtual Assistant Engineer - an Engineering–AI platform that gives civil engineers superpowers to maintain, prioritize, and optimize civil infrastructure and other critical assets that keep our communities moving and safe. On this journey, Dynamic Infrastructure fulfilled its vision by deploying and continuously enhancing the industry's most innovative Asset Performance Management (APM) and Infrastructure Asset Management (IAM) platform.
Media Contacts
Dynamic Infrastructure
Orly Ben-Eliyahu, Chief Operating Officer
[email protected] | +1 (240) 731-8864
SOURCE Dynamic Infrastructure (DiGlobal)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment