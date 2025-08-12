Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CABLE TIE CUTTER LEAVES A SMOOTH FLAT CUT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Xuron® Model 2275 Cable Tie Cutter features bypass cutting action which leaves a flat cut that is smooth to the touch and prevents workers from getting scratched or cut. Unlike compression-type cutters that pinch the cable ties and produce spikes and jagged ends, these ergonomically designed cutters are especially good for applications where the bundles are exposed.

Helping to prevent injuries to installers and passersby, the Xuron® Model 2275 Cable Tie Cutter are comfortable to hold in any size hand; left or right, and have no bothersome scissor-like finger loops. Made from alloyed steel, these cutters have Xuro-RubberTM Soft rubber grips and a built-in return spring. They are ideally suited for any cable tie application.

The Xuron® Model 2275 Cable Tie Cutter sells for $26.50 (list) and is made in the USA. Distributor and dealer inquiries invited.

For more information contact:

Xuron Corporation
Abby Robey, Marketing
62 Industrial Park Rd.
Saco, ME 04072-1840
(207) 283-1401 FAX (207) 283-0594
e-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Xuron Corporation

MENAFN12082025003732001241ID1109917531

