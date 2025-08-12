CABLE TIE CUTTER LEAVES A SMOOTH FLAT CUT
Helping to prevent injuries to installers and passersby, the Xuron® Model 2275 Cable Tie Cutter are comfortable to hold in any size hand; left or right, and have no bothersome scissor-like finger loops. Made from alloyed steel, these cutters have Xuro-RubberTM Soft rubber grips and a built-in return spring. They are ideally suited for any cable tie application.
The Xuron® Model 2275 Cable Tie Cutter sells for $26.50 (list) and is made in the USA. Distributor and dealer inquiries invited.
For more information contact:
Xuron Corporation
Abby Robey, Marketing
62 Industrial Park Rd.
Saco, ME 04072-1840
(207) 283-1401 FAX (207) 283-0594
e-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE Xuron Corporation
