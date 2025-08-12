Experience Uncompromised Hearing With The New Beltone Boosttm Max S: The World's Smallest Rechargeable Super-Power Hearing Aid

Boost your world of sound with super-powerful hearing aids featuring the world's best feedback management technology from Beltone

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone , one of America's best in hearing care, is proud to introduce Beltone BoostTM Max S -the world's smallest rechargeable behind-the-ear (BTE) Super-Power hearing aid.1 This innovative device sets a new standard in hearing solutions for individuals with severe-to-profound hearing loss. Featuring the world's best feedback management technology2, Beltone Boost Max S delivers powerful amplification while preventing unwanted feedback like whistling, ensuring a seamless listening experience.

>1 Compared to leading rechargeable Super-Power solutions. GN Proprietary data on file (2025)

2 Cui and Groth (2025)

3 Up to 20 hours of use when streaming 50% of the time.

4 Jespersen & Skovlund (2025)

