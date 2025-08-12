Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Experience Uncompromised Hearing With The New Beltone Boosttm Max S: The World's Smallest Rechargeable Super-Power Hearing Aid


2025-08-12 08:46:41
Boost your world of sound with super-powerful hearing aids featuring the world's best feedback management technology from Beltone

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone , one of America's best in hearing care, is proud to introduce Beltone BoostTM Max S -the world's smallest rechargeable behind-the-ear (BTE) Super-Power hearing aid.1 This innovative device sets a new standard in hearing solutions for individuals with severe-to-profound hearing loss. Featuring the world's best feedback management technology2, Beltone Boost Max S delivers powerful amplification while preventing unwanted feedback like whistling, ensuring a seamless listening experience.


