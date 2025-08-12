Roundstone Insurance Celebrates Their Continued Growth With 8Th Consecutive Year On Inc. 5000 List

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone Insurance is proud to announce it has once again been recognized in the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies, climbing 250 spots. In the last year alone, Roundstone has increased revenue by 24% and expanded its workforce by 13%.

The Inc. 5000 List honors companies that have demonstrated consistent growth, innovation and resilience. Roundstone's continued success reflects the success of the employers and advisors they serve.

"Achieving this recognition for the eighth time underscores the power of staying focused on long-term value and delivering the impact our customers want," said Mike Schroeder, President and Founder of Roundstone. "It's a testament to the strength of our team, our advisor partners, and affirms that our mission - to deliver affordable healthcare and quality outcomes for all, is both urgently needed and highly effective."

The Inc. 5000 list is a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, representing the most dynamic and resilient private companies in the country. Companies that make the list demonstrate not only strong revenue growth but the ability to scale and thrive in competitive, ever-evolving industries.

Only a small percentage of companies achieve the Inc. 5000 distinction in multiple years-and fewer still earn a spot for eight straight. This consistent recognition signals Roundstone's operational excellence, cultural strength, and commitment to innovation in a critical sector of the U.S. economy.

Roundstone helps small to midsize companies offer affordable, high-quality health benefits with industry-leading savings and unmatched cost containment opportunities.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some may have gone public or been acquired.) Minimum revenue for 2021 is $100,000; for 2024, $2 million. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate its community: risk-takers, innovators, and ultra-driven go-getters creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, alongside business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Roundstone Insurance

Abbey Hughes

440-617-0333 x 541

[email protected]

SOURCE Roundstone Insurance

