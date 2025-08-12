Thrive Brings On New Leadership To Continue APAC Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Farhad Jowharsha and Naveen Chodavarapu Join Team to Bolster Operations in Key Region

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive , a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, cloud, and IT managed services, today named Farhad Jowharsha as Vice President, APAC and Naveen Chodavarapu as Vice President, APAC Operations. Together, they will continue to accelerate Thrive's global growth, with a focus on customer cultivation and success in the APAC region.

With almost 25 years of experience in consulting and sales leadership, Farhad brings a deep understanding of what companies need to be successful, both from a technology and service perspective. Most recently, Farhad served as the Regional Sales Director at Forrester Research, responsible for sales and customer retention, and as a trusted advisor for client executives, providing strategic insights and best practice solutions. He has previously held key sales positions at PTS, Integra-IT, Toluna, Corporate Executive Board, and Gartner. Farhad will be based out of Thrive's Hong Kong office.

Naveen will lead the APAC Operations team out of Thrive's Singapore office. He will work across APAC's dynamic markets to advance customer growth, collaborate with industry leaders, and drive value with technology partners. Before Thrive, Naveen was the Head of Customer Success for Greater Asia at HP, where he focused on identifying the right strategies, services, and solutions to help customers realize tangible business outcomes. Naveen has previously held leadership positions at DXC Technology, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Alcatel-Lucent.

“Thrive is expanding on a global scale and bringing in the right leadership to help us advance that growth in a critical market like APAC, which is vital to the company's future success,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive.“Naveen's and Farhad's combined experience in growing sales pipelines, taking a consultative approach, and understanding what it means to help the customer succeed will help us expand our footprint in Asia and ensure that every customer is getting the five-star service Thrive is known for.”

With offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia, Thrive expects continued growth in the APAC region, as it has experienced across the globe. Since receiving a strategic investment from Berkshire Partners and Court Square Capital in January 2025, Thrive has been on an upward trajectory. Thrive is also coming off several recent acquisitions, including Baroan Technologies and Abacode , which will bolster its compliance services and further add to its deep bench of industry expertise.

If you want to learn more about open positions at Thrive, visit the careers page .

About Thrive

Thrive delivers global technology outsourcing for cybersecurity, Cloud, networking, and other complex IT requirements. Thrive's NextGen platform enables customers to increase business efficiencies through AI, standardization, scalability, and automation, delivering oversized technology returns on investment (ROI). They accomplish this with advisory services, vCISO, vCIO, consulting, project implementation, solution architects, and a best-in-class subscription-based technology platform. Thrive delivers exceptional high-touch service through its POD approach of subject matter experts and global 24x7x365 SOC, NOC, and centralized services teams. Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn .

Contacts

Hannah Johnston

...