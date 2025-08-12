REPEAT: KP Tissue To Release Its Financial Results And Those Of Kruger Products Inc. For The Second Quarter Of 2025
Conference Call Information
Via telephone: 1-888-699-1199 or 416-945-7677
Via internet:
Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at .
Conference Call Rebroadcast
A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, August 20, 2025 by dialing 1-888-660-6345 or 289-819-1450 and entering passcode 53401.
The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, August 20, 2025.
About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.3% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit .
About Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products)
Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra®. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away From Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit .
INFORMATION:
François Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
905-812-6936
...
INVESTORS:
Doris Grbic
Director, Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
437-882-2596
...
SOURCE KP Tissue Inc.
No comment