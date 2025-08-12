Guru IPTV Launches New Annual Plan With 24-Hour Free Trial For U.S. Viewers

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guru IPTV , a U.S.-based IPTV streaming service specializing in international and domestic content, today announced the official launch of its exclusive annual subscription plan , now available with a 24-hour free trial for new users. This new offering aims to provide viewers across the United States with an opportunity to explore Guru IPTV's full range of features before committing to a long-term plan.

With the growing shift from traditional cable to internet-based streaming platforms, Guru IPTV's annual plan is designed to meet the needs of modern households seeking reliable access to live TV, sports, movies, and regional programming - all through a single, subscription-based platform.

“Our goal is to make high-quality IPTV content accessible and affordable to households across the U.S.,” said Saurabh Joshi , spokesperson for Guru IPTV.“By introducing a 24-hour free trial alongside our annual plan, we're giving users a risk-free way to evaluate our service across devices before subscribing.”

Guru IPTV supports a variety of platforms including MAG set-top boxes, Firestick, Android TVs, Smart TVs, and mobile devices. The newly launched plan is offered on an annual basis with transparent pricing, no hidden fees, and no binding contracts.

The company reports growing demand from consumers seeking streaming flexibility and multilingual content options. The 24-hour free trial enables potential customers to experience full access to Guru IPTV's channel lineup and streaming features before deciding to purchase the annual subscription.

For more details or to activate a trial, visit the official website at .

About Guru IPTV

Guru IPTV is an IPTV streaming provider offering a wide range of live TV and on-demand content tailored for U.S. audiences. The platform focuses on delivering a consistent, high-quality viewing experience with support for multiple devices and a diverse selection of regional and international programming.

Media Contact:

Company: Guru IPTV

Contact Person: Saurabh Joshi

Email: ...

Website:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

