Community Safe Drinking Water Infrastructure Equity Tool Now Listed In Water Program Portal To Facilitate EPA Compliance And Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free, multilingual Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator empowers Tribal, local, and underserved communities to plan and secure funding for equitable water infrastructure upgrades under EPA rules and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Environmental & Public Health International announced that its Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC) is now featured in the Water Program Portal (WPP), a national platform developed by Atlas Public Policy with support from the Water Foundation's Water Solution Fund. The Portal provides communities with policy updates, news, and resources to access funding opportunities under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Developed by former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator Anthony Ross, the LSLRCC is a free, multilingual tool designed to promote equity in community drinking water infrastructure. It supports Tribal and local government efforts to replace lead service lines, facilitating compliance under the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) and access to funding under the State Revolving Fund (SRF) and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) investments.

Mission-aligned public, nonprofit, and private partners interested in advancing safe drinking water equity and infrastructure resilience can learn more about sponsorship opportunities on the LSLRCC Sponsorship page and join this vital effort.

“We built the LSLRCC to ensure cost transparency never stands in the way of safe drinking water,” said Ross.“Its inclusion in the Water Program Portal confirms the tool's value to Tribes, local governments, and public health officials-and advances equity-centered infrastructure planning.”

The free, multilingual calculator is already recognized by:



United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Sustainable Infrastructure Tools Navigator (for advancing Sustainable Development Goals),



The National Center for Healthy Housing (for protecting public health),



MERLOT, Civic Tech Field Guide, and the Lead Innovation Hub by Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) and Environmental Policy Innovation Center (EPIC) (for innovation and equity impact),

And now - the Water Program Portal (for LCRI, SRF, and BIL implementation support).



Completely free and multilingual, the LSLRCC enables precise modeling of lead service line replacement scenarios - from project-scale to system-wide - empowering Tribal and local governments, as well as water utilities, to effectively plan, budget, and implement critical infrastructure upgrades .

This announcement builds on a series of milestones, including:

UNICEF-Aligned SDWA & LCRI Compliance Tool Listed on UNEP Platform

August 3, 2025

Lead and Copper Rule Improvements Compliance Tool | Featured by NCHH

July 27, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement | Free EPA-Aligned Tool Featured by EDF & EPIC Innovation Hub

July 13, 2025

Water Infrastructure Tool | EPA, HUD, USDA | Environmental Justice | Lead Service Line Replacement

July 12, 2025

Sponsor WHO- & UNEP-Aligned Clean Water Equity Tool Advancing 8 UN SDGs | WASH & LSLR

July 6, 2025

UNEP Recognizes Safe Drinking Water Equity Tool | Sponsor Now

June 28, 2025

Free Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | Supports SRF Applications

June 22, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement Tool listed in MERLOT & CivicTech

June 7, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement Cost | Tribal & Local Governments

May 26, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Tool | Federal Trademark & Copyright Filed

May 11, 2025

Former EPA Official Debuts Lead Service Line Replacement Tool

April 29, 2025

Former EPA Flint Coordinator Leads Water Crisis Training

March 31, 2025

About Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI):

Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) provides EPA-aligned drinking water training programs and specialized technical assistance for public water systems, drawing on firsthand experience from both the Flint Water Crisis emergency and Flint's long-term recovery . EPHI equips water utilities, municipalities, and regulatory agencies with actionable strategies to prevent lead contamination, maintain Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) compliance, and protect public health.

Using a data-driven approach, EPHI helps communities develop stronger State Revolving Fund (SRF) applications , meet the complex requirements of the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI), and implement resilient infrastructure upgrades funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). Our work directly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by advancing safe, equitable access to clean drinking water, and promoting long-term infrastructure resilience and environmental equity. For more information on our terms , privacy policy , training evaluation surveys , and registration details, please contact us .

You can access the original press release in the News Section of EPHI's website.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Anthony Ross Environmental & Public Health International Email: ... Phone: 312.248.1416 Website: