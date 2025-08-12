Digital Thermometer Market Expected To Reach $1.3 Billion By 2031 With A 5.6% CAGR From 2021-2031

Digital Thermometer Market, 2031

Digital thermometer market was valued at $757.81 million in 2021, is projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

- Roshan DeshmukhWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Digital Thermometer Market , by Product Type (Oral thermometer, Digital ear thermometer, Forehead thermometer, App-based thermometer, Others), by Interface (Contact, Contact free), by Sensor Type (Resistance Temperature Detector, Thermocouple, Thermistor), by End Use Verticals (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031," The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Download Sample Copy of Report:The growth of the global digital thermometer market is majorly driven by mercury-free thermometers globally paired with increase in number of medical situations around the globe. Moreover, government/institutions initiatives associated with enhancing medical/healthcare infrastructure at regional and global level are expected to propel the digital thermometer market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, distribution of clinical thermometers and related equipment in remote areas and emerging nations is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the digital thermometer market size during the forecast period.According to Digital Thermometer market analysis, the forehead thermometer segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021. The contact free segment is expected to reach for around 6.5% CAGR from 2022-2031. Surge in deployment of digital thermometer solutions across healthcare sector has led the growth of the forehead thermometer segment; thereby, enhancing the digital thermometer market growth. In addition, thermopro thermometer and digital room thermometer is expected to see the growth in consumer goods and consumer electronics applications.A simple digital thermometer is the combination of a thermocouple, a battery-powered, dual-slope digital voltmeter to measure the thermocouple output, and an electronic display. This provides a low-noise digital output that can resolve temperature differences as small as 0.1°C. Further, digital thermometers are used in industry and in the home, in applications including food preparation, manufacturing, medical & scientific testing and procedures. In addition, surge in demand for mercury-free thermometers drives the growth of the market during the forecast period.The global digital thermometer market is highly competitive, owing to the strong presence of existing vendors. Digital thermometer vendors, who have access to extensive technical and financial resources are anticipated to gain a competitive edge over their rivals, as they have the capacity to cater to the market requirements. The competitive environment in this market is expected to further intensify with increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and different strategies adopted by key vendors.Surge in demand for constant temperature assessment during COVID-19 globally augments the need to enhance digital thermometer solutions for contact less and mercury-free thermometers. Moreover, prime economics, such as the U.S., China, Germany, and Japan, plan to develop and deploy non-contact temperature measurement solutions across various sectors. For instance, in March 2021, AMETEK Land signed an agreement with SPECTRO Hispania to be its distribution partner for its non-contact temperature measurement products for the iron and aluminum foundry industry in Spain, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.Globally, various key players and government agencies have invested in digital thermometer to make them compatible with various industrial platforms. For instance, on May, 2022, AMETEK Land provided an innovation for cleaner and more efficient glass furnaces, such as Cyclops C100 L pyrometer, which provides accurate, calibrated, and traceable temperature readings of molten glass from different positions around the melt tank. Moreover, it can be supplemented by NIR-B-2K-Glass imaging camera, available for fixed installation or as a transportable version that adds significant advantages compared with visual imaging and point-temperature measurements. In addition, in January 2020, Extech introduced new Extech IRC130 Thermal Imager IR Thermometer, which can avoid electrical & mechanical failures, locate water damage sources, find missing insulation or leaky air ducts, and troubleshoot automotive repairs. The patented MSX technology provides full context of problem areas by embossing visual details onto thermal images, providing added perspective to identify the exact location of hot or cold spots. All these developments across digital thermometer showcase lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:Region-wise, Asia-Pacific and Europe holds a significant share in the global digital thermometer market, owing to the presence of prime players in this region. The adoption of forehead thermometer, oral thermometer, and app-based thermometer is expected to propel the growth of the digital thermometer industry in this region. Moreover, rise in launch of commercial and industrial thermometers in North America and LAMEA is anticipated to drive the Digital Thermometer market trends in this region.The key players profiled in the report include A&D Medical (A&D Company, Limited), Actherm Inc. (FORTECHGRP CO., LTD.), AMETEK Land (Land Instruments International Ltd), EXTECH (Teledyne FLIR), Fairhaven Health, Omega Engineering Inc. (Spectris plc), OMRON Healthcare Inc., PCE Holding GmbH, RG Medical Diagnostics and Terumo Corporation. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the Digital Thermometer market.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the digital thermometer market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the digital thermometer market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing digital thermometer market size.. The digital thermometer market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.. In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing digital thermometer market opportunity.. The current assets monitoring systems for digital thermometer market forecast is quantitatively analyzed to benchmark the financial competency.. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global digital thermometer industry.. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players for digital thermometer market share.. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global digital thermometer market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market outlook.Reasons to Buy This Temperature Sensor Market Report:. Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.. Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.. Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.. Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.. Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.. Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.. Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.. Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.. 