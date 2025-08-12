Vsee Health Appeals NASDAQ Staff Delisting Notice

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: VSEE) (the“Company”), a leader in telehealth solutions, today announced that it has requested a hearing before a Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel to appeal an earlier Staff Determination to delist the Company's common stock from the Nasdaq Capital Market.VSee Health received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") on August 5th, 2025 indicating that the Company did not comply with the NASDAQ's filing requirements because it had not filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for period ending December 31, 2024, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2025. Following procedures set forth in the Nasdaq rules, VSee Health has requested a hearing before a Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel (the "Panel") to review the Staff Determination. The appeal will automatically stay the delisting for 15 days. The Company plans to request a further stay pending the hearing, which, if approved, would allow the Company to continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. There can be no assurance however, that the Panel will grant the Company request for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market or such extended stay.In the event that the Panel denies the Company's request for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company's common stock could be eligible to trade on the OTC Bulletin Board.About VSee HealthVSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: VSEE) is a leading provider of telehealth solutions, specializing in real-time virtual care, clinical review, and billing services. Its technology powers healthcare networks and organizations worldwide, enabling seamless patient-provider interactions and ensuring efficient care delivery. Field-hardened on over 1.5M HIPAA-compliant video encounters every month, VSee Health's highly scalable, customizable telehealth building blocks each meet stringent security standards. VSee Health has deployed services in over 50 countries, including Iraq, Syria, Marshall Islands and El Salvador. Its clients include NASA, US Department of Health and Human Services, McKesson, Magellan, DaVita, GE, countless startups, and the entire country of Qatar. VSee Health also provides tailored solutions for critical shortage areas such as critical care and teleradiology. VSee Health is committed to empowering high quality healthcare access and reducing physician burnout and workforce shortages through its telehealth technology. For more information, please visit .Forward-Looking StatementsMatters discussed in this news release that are not statements of historical or current facts, including but not limited to those relating to VSee Health's ability to improve healthcare access and provider efficiencies, are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause performance or achievements to be materially different from historical results or from any future performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. More information on risk factors relating to VSee Health and its technology and billing services is included from time to time in the“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,”“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of VSee Health's periodic and current filings with the SEC, which are also made available on VSee Health's website at . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and VSee Health undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.Contact:VSee HealthAnne Chang...VSee Investor Contact:Milton ChenVSee Health...

