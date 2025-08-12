Tiranga Rally Organised Across Country Ahead Of Independence Day
In the national Capital, the Delhi Traffic Police led a Tiranga Rally with schoolchildren to instil love for the nation and foster a connection between students and the police force. Participants marched with the Tricolour in hand, their enthusiasm reflecting the spirit of freedom.
In Ramban, a Tiranga Rally was flagged off at 8 A.M. by Deputy Commissioner Mohd Alyas Khan. Nearly 1,000 people, including personnel from the CRPF's 84 Battalion, the District Police, district administration, students, NGOs, and local residents, joined the march.
The rally wound its way through the town as participants raised slogans of 'Jai Hind', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.
N. Ranbir Singh, Commandant of the 84 Bn CRPF, told reporters,“India attained freedom after immense struggle and sacrifices by our forefathers. As soldiers, the Tiranga is close to our hearts, and we are ready to lay down our lives so that it continues to fly high.”
He thanked the participants for their overwhelming show of enthusiasm and unity.
Similarly in Jharkhand's Garhwa, the CRPF's 172 Battalion organised a Tiranga Yatra from its Kalyanpur headquarters. Motorcycles adorned with the national flag toured the entire district headquarters, passing through China Road, Ghanta Ghar, and Majhiaon Turn before returning to the CRPF camp. Slogans of 'Jai Hind' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' echoed across the town. The Yatra's main objective is to inspire patriotism among citizens.
In Gangtok, the Har Ghar Tiranga rally was also graced by Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Chief Minister Prem Singh, cabinet ministers, legislators, school students, and citizens. Starting from MG Marg and ending at Manan Kendra, the one-km-long march featured cultural performances, patriotic songs, and displays by the National Cadet Corps and local artists.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment