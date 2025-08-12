Adoro Announces Entry Into Pet Insurance Market

SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- adoro Pet Insurance Services LLC ("adoro") is pleased to announce its planned Q4 2025 entry into the United States pet insurance market. Based in Washington, adoro is a full-stack insurance agency co-founded by CEO Gavin Friedman and President and COO Tricia Plouf. Both are seasoned leaders in the pet insurance space with a shared vision to offer an improved option for pet owners.

adoro's underwriting capacity will be provided by Crum & Forster (C&F), a market-leading company with significant experience underwriting pet insurance programs.

"C&F has been supporting pets and pet parents for over 20 years," said Gary McGeddy, President, C&F Accident & Health Division. "We are proud to underwrite pet insurance policies for valued partners like adoro so they can deliver solutions to the marketplace to help pet owners manage the costs associated with their pets' health and well-being."

Gavin Friedman added, "We cannot imagine a better partner than Crum & Forster to offer our product to pet owners. From day one, the C&F team has demonstrated why they are so highly regarded and sought after as an insurance partner. Their underwriting capabilities and expertise will allow us to bring adoro's vision of elevating pet insurance to life."

adoro is capitalized by Griffin Highline Capital LLC and Badger Equity US LLC.

"We're delighted to support Gavin and Tricia as they bring their vision for a better pet insurance solution to the market. We are also pleased to work with the Badger and Crum & Forster teams on the opportunity," said Michael Doak, Founder and Managing Partner of Griffin Highline.

"We have been looking for the right pet insurance opportunity in the US market for a number of years. We are confident that the adoro management team, with Crum & Forster as the carrier, provides the opportunity we've been looking for," said Brad Hogan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of the Badger International Group of insurance companies.

While the US pet insurance market has grown substantially year-over-year for many years, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association only 3.92% of pets in the US were insured as of the end of 2024.

"We see a huge opportunity in an underpenetrated market," said Tricia Plouf, adding "we did not start adoro simply to participate in the market. We will offer a number of features and options that are not available today, and we look forward to adoro becoming a leading brand in the market."

About adoro Pet Insurance Services LLC

adoro is a full-stack insurance agency that sells and administers pet insurance. For additional information please visit or .

About Griffin Highline Capital LLC

Griffin Highline is a holding company that invests in and actively manages insurance operating businesses. Its strategy focuses on allocating capital to specialized, niche insurance-related businesses with a long-term, compounding approach as an industry partner.

For additional information please visit .

About Badger Equity US LLC

Badger Equity US is part of Badger International, an insurance and related private equity focused conglomerate, with an existing footprint of insurance licenses and investments in New Zealand, Australia & South Africa.

SOURCE adoro

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED