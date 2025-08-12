ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. EXPANDS NATIONAL FOOTPRINT WITH NEW LOS ANGELES BANKING LOCATION

JERICHO, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ ) (the "Company"), the financial holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association ("Esquire Bank" or the "Bank") (collectively "Esquire"), is proud to announce the grand opening of its first full service banking location in Los Angeles, California scheduled for August 18, 2025.

The new location marks a milestone in Esquire's national growth strategy and underscores its commitment to the complex, fragmented and underserved national litigation market. Located at 1925 Century Park East, Suite A, Los Angeles, CA (Watt Plaza in Century City), this office will enhance the Bank's signature white-glove service in one of its top-performing regional markets.

"As we officially open our doors in Century City, we're excited to bring our highly personalized and tailored banking experience to Southern California's legal community," said Tony Coelho, Chairman of the Board. "With a strong on-the-ground team, we're focused on building enduring long-term relationships as we continue to support our clients' current and future growth needs."

"We are incredibly proud to open our Los Angeles banking location," said Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "California has long been one of our largest and most important markets for our national litigation platform. This expansion reflects the strong demand for tailored financial solutions and the deep, trusted relationships our team has cultivated over the past two decades."

The Los Angeles location builds on Esquire's previously announced plans to establish a presence in Southern California and follows the hiring of senior business development leaders in the region.

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, is a full-service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The Bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. The Company was named to Fortune's 2024 Fastest-Growing Companies list. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

