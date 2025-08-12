Logicgate Continues Growth Streak, Landing On The Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List For Fifth Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , the modern, enterprise-grade provider of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions, proudly announces the company was named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List for the fifth consecutive year. LogicGate landed at 2906 on the prestigious list, a compilation of the fastest-growing privately held U.S. companies.

"We are thrilled to celebrate five consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies, a testament to our ongoing growth and investment in modernizing the GRC industry," said Matt Kunkel, CEO of LogicGate. "From intuitive AI features fueling our customers' efficiency and effectiveness, to enhancing the Risk Cloud platform with new features and functionality, we're meeting enterprises where they are today with the scalability to work in lockstep as they expand and grow."

LogicGate continues its year-over-year growth trajectory, particularly within enterprise-sized organizations in highly regulated sectors such as financial services, insurance, and healthcare. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, third-party vulnerability gaps expand and the regulatory landscape evolves, organizations see tangible value in a centralized solution, providing holistic and integrated visibility into enterprise-wide risk. Unlike outdated legacy systems, LogicGate's Risk Cloud platform is modern, flexible and scalable, providing automation, seamless integrations and intuitive AI features to maximize efficiency and leverage data for stronger evidence-based decision-making. Recognized for its easy-to-use interface, Risk Cloud empowers IT leaders to take a dynamic, proactive approach to risk, enhancing business resiliency.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is a global, market-leading SaaS company empowering customers to effectively manage and scale their cyber risk and control, third-party risk management, controls compliance, enterprise risk, and operational resilience programs. Recognized as one of four leading global GRC platforms, Risk Cloud® is built with usability in mind, including a no-code interface and graph-database management making the technology flexible, agile and scalable to support various levels of GRC maturity and bolster business outcomes. With an unwavering commitment to fostering business resilience in dynamic landscapes, LogicGate empowers customers to quantify risk, strengthen their security posture, and have visibility into information to create strategic advantages and support business objectives. Learn more about our solutions by visiting and/or join us on LinkedIn .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

SOURCE LogicGate

