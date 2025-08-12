BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: International Money Express, Inc. (Nasdaq - IMXI), Meridianlink, Inc. (NYSE - MLNK), Monroe Capital Corporation (Nasdaq - MRCC), Couchbase, Inc. (Nasdaq BASE)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

International Money Express, Inc. (Nasdaq - IMXI)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Intermex will be acquired by The Western Union Company (“Western Union”) (NYSE - WU) for $16.00 per share in cash for each share of common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Intermex Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is less than the 52-week high of $22.37 for the Company's shares.

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE - MLNK)

Under the terms of the agreement, MeridianLink will be acquired by funds advised by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P. (“Centerbridge”) for $20.00 per share in cash for each share of common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the MeridianLink Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Monroe Capital Corporation (Nasdaq - MRCC)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Monroe Capital will merge with Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (“Horizon”) (Nasdaq - HRZN). Monroe Capital shareholders are expected to own approximately 37% of Horizon. The investigation concerns whether the Monroe Capital Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Couchbase, Inc. (Nasdaq – BASE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Couchbase will be acquired by Haveli Investments. Inc. for $24.50 in cash for each Couchbase share. The investigation concerns whether the Couchbase Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

