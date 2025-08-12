AVITA Medical Successfully Completes Australian Equity Raise
|Event
|Date
|Launch of Offer
|Tuesday, August 12, 2025
|Announcement of completion of Placement
|Wednesday, August 13, 2025
|Settlement of New CDIs under the Placement
|Tuesday, August 19, 2025
|Allotment, quotation and trading of New CDIs under the Placement
|Wednesday, August 20, 2025
*The above timetable reflects the Australian time zone and the dates may change. AVITA Medical reserves the right to amend these dates at its absolute discretion, subject to the Corporations Act (2001) (Cth), the ASX Listing Rules, and other applicable laws. The quotation of the New CDIs is subject to confirmation from the ASX.
About AVITA Medical, Inc.
AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient's own skin to create Spray-On SkinTM Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, and the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute CohealyxTM, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.
In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including thermal burn and trauma wounds. The RECELL System, excluding RECELL GO®, is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE mark approval in Europe, and has PMDA approval in Japan.
To learn more, visit .
Notice to U.S. persons: restriction on purchasing CDIs
AVITA Medical is incorporated in the State of Delaware and its CDIs have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”) or the laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States. Trading of AVITA Medical's CDIs on the Australian Securities Exchange (the“ASX”) is not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act, as supplemented by a related“no action” letter issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) to the ASX in 2000. As a result, the CDIs are“restricted securities” (as defined in Rule 144 under the Securities Act) and may not be sold or otherwise transferred except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. To enforce the transfer restrictions, the CDIs will bear a FOR Financial Product designation on the ASX. This designation restricts CDIs from being purchased by U.S. persons. Finally, any hedging transaction with regard to the CDIs may only be conducted in compliance with the Securities Act.
Investor & Media Contact:
Ben Atkins
Phone +1-805 341 1571
...
...
Authorized for release by the Board of Directors of AVITA Medical, Inc.
